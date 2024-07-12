HC seeks to know why certificates with changed name are not being issued

Telangana High Court on Thursday sought to know from the State government why a citizen, K. Madhusudan, who got his name changed to Vangeti Madhusudan Reddy as per the legal procedures, is not being issued educational certificates with the changed name.

A Bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, hearing a writ petition filed by Mr. Reddy, asked the government counsel what issues are preventing the government from issuing certificates to the petitioner since the latter got changed the name as per the procedure established by law. Mr. Reddy got his name changed in 2018 and got the same notified through the Telangana Gazette.

When he approached the Osmania University authorities to get his LLB degree convocation certificate with the changed name, the authorities declined to do so since his under-graduation certificate was with the first name. The Board of Secondary Education (which issues Secondary School Certificate), responding to the petitioner’s request, replied that SSC certificate cannot be issued with a changed name as per the provisions of GO Ms. No. 1263.

The petitioner challenged the provision of the GO and sought a direction to declare the same illegal. Following the Bench’s query, the government counsel sought two weeks of time to file counter affidavit. The Bench hoped that the petitioner would be issued educational certificates with the changed name by the next date of hearing.

