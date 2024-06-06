HC seeks status of three MLAs’ disqualification petitions

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed Advocate General A. Sudarshan Reddy to secure instructions by June 10 from the office of Telangana Assembly Speaker on the status of applications seeking disqualification of three MLAs Danam Nagender, Tellam Venkat Rao and Kadiyam Srihari. These three MLAs of Khairatabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Ghanpur Assembly constituencies, who got elected on BRS party tickets in December 2023, switched over to Congress party. BRS MLAs of Huzurabad and Quthubullapur approached the Assembly Speaker’s office seeking disqualification of the three legislators stating that they had joined Congress party without resigning from BRS party as nominees of which they got elected. BRS leaders Kaushik Reddy and K.P. Vivekananda also filed writ petitions in Telangana High Court seeking a direction to Assembly Speaker’s office to disqualify them. During the previous hearing, the judge directed the government pleader concerned to ensure the disqualification applications filed by the two petitioners reached the office of the Speaker.

With the directions of the HC, the disqualification applications had been sent to the office of the Speaker. Earlier on April 15, the HC had also issued notices to the three MLAs who joined Congress, to the State government, the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer seeking their response in the matter.

Cases against MLAs, MPs

In another case, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday observed that police could secure presence of the accused only in two cases out of the 235 cases against MLAs and MPs in the State.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T. Vinod Kumar, hearing a suo motu taken-up writ petition over adjudication of cases against MLAs and MPs, noted that discharge petitions pending before the CBI courts had not been disposed of from the last date of hearing. No judgement had been pronounced in any such cases since November 24, 2023, the bench said.

The bench, after perusing a report presented by the HC Registry in compliance of its direction issued in November 2023, said that there was a spike in cases involving MLAs and MPs. The number rose by 143 and the figure of pending cases stood at 258. The bench directed the Registry to circulate the direction given by it in November 2023 with regard to disposal of criminal cases against MLAs and MPs to the designated lower courts. The hearing was posted to July 3.

