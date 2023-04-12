HC seeks further details in TSPSC question paper leakage

April 12, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Tuesday sought to know from the State government how many outsourced employees working for Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) were issued hall tickets.

The judge also wanted the government to furnish details of how many of them appeared for the TSPSC exam and cleared it . Justice Vijaysen Reddy passed this interim direction in a writ petition field by National Students Union of India (NSUI) president Balmoori Venkat Narsing Rao seeking investigation into TSPSC question paper leakage case by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

While Advocate General B.S. Prasad appeared for the State government, Supreme Court senior counsel Vivek Tankha presented arguments for the petitioner. The AG presented a report in sealed cover — which was prepared by Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana probing the TSPSC question paper leakage case — to the court.

The judge asked the AG if the petitioner’s counsel can be permitted to access the SIT report so that it would enable them to assist the court in adjudication of the matter. Mr. Prasad, however, opposed permitting the petitioner’s counsel to see the SIT report. The petitioner was not an aggrieved party and hence he should not be given access to the SIT report, he added.

The AG informed the bench that out of the 18 persons accused of complicity in the case, 17 were already arrested by the SIT. They were all remanded in judicial custody. The remaining absconding accused was believed to be in New Zealand. SIT had issued a warrant for him. Efforts were on to bring the accused to Hyderabad for further action, the AG said. The AG said the electronic/digital evidence gathered by the investigators had been sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis and opinion. Once the report of the CFSL is received, further action would be initiated against the accused.

Senior counsel Vivek Tankha insisted that CBI should be allowed to investigate the case. He emphasised that the court should examine the aspects of not only leakage of question papers but also how money was transferred through various persons who secured the question papers.

He informed the court that the Enforcement Directorate had already taken steps to ascertain facts about the possible money laundering by the accused in the case. The senior counsel contended that IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao had divulged details about the ongoing investigation into the case by the SIT through a press conference. It appeared the SIT was reporting to the Minister and not the court.

The matter was posted to April 24 for next hearing.