HC seeks fresh report on COVID from government

Seeks to know status of payment of compensation to kin of COVID victims

Seeks to know status of payment of compensation to kin of COVID victims

Appreciating the State government’s efforts with regard to the steps taken to check COVID-19, Telangana High Court on Monday sought to know the status of payment of compensation to kin of persons who died due to the infection.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, while hearing a batch of PIL petitions relating to COVID-19, directed Advocate General B.S. Prasad to file a fresh status report on the matter. Explaining different measures initiated by the State government in extending treatment to patients and check spread of the virus, the AG requested the bench to close all petitions on the matter.

Responding to the bench’s query on compensation to the kin of persons who died of COVID-19, the AG sought six weeks to furnish the details. The bench appreciated the efforts of the government in checking spread of coronavirus. Director of Public Health and Family Welfare G. Srinivasa Rao, in his report presented to the bench, stated that 23,526 COVID-positive cases were reported from February 1 to 22 this year.

While the positive rate of the virus in January was 3.4%, it came down to 1.89% during February 1 to 22. According to the Public Health director, so far, 3,33,61,594 tests have been conducted. Of those, 7,87,437 tested positive. While the recovery rate was 98.91%, the mortality rate was 0.52%, the director said in his report.

Mr. Rao stated that State government had administered 5,78,66,974 vaccine doses. The administration of vaccine for the age group of 15-17 years started on January 3 this year. By the end of February 22, around 84% of them were given the first dose of vaccine. Precaution dose of vaccine was administered to 4,44,397 persons aged 60 years and above, he mentioned in the report.