HC seeks action against VDC over social boycott of toddy tappers in Jakranpally

January 02, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Monday instructed the officials of Nizamabad district to forthwith initiate action against persons who allegedly imposed social boycott on toddy-tappers for not paying ₹ 10 lakh as they demanded in Jakranpally village of Nizamabad district.

The interim direction was passed by the judge after hearing a writ petition filed by five persons belonging to Gowda community eking out livelihood by tapping toddy in the village. The judge also wanted the authorities to sensitise persons belonging to the ‘Village Development Committee’ which demanded payment of ₹ 10 lakh to tap toddy from the trees in the village by carrying out campaigns through public pronouncements.

The judge directed the counsel for the petitioners to take a personal notice to the unofficial respondents in the petition (members of the VDC). The petitioners’ counsel V. Mallik explained to the bench that the VDC, an extra-constitutional body, urged the petitioners to pay ₹ 10 lakh to carry out their toddy tapping in the village.

With the petitioners expressing their helplessness to pay the money, the self-styled VDC imposed social boycott of the petitioners from October onwards. Mr. Mallik told the court that the VDC barred the petitioners from receiving any goods from other villagers. The VDC issued a diktat imposing fines ranging from ₹ 10,000 to ₹ 25,000 on each family in case of violating the social boycott.

The counsel contended that the VDC had no such powers to demand money from the petitioners since they have licences issued by the Excise department to tap toddy from the trees in the village. Before approaching the court, the petitioners presented applications to Nizamabad Collector, Revenue Divisional Officer and Jakranpally Tahsildar but they failed to act against the social boycott imposed by the VDC, the lawyer said.

On November 11, the petitioners represented by their community association presented a memorandum to Nizamabad Police Commissioner also but the latter too failed to act upon the issue, they said in the plea. The government counsel informed the bench that a First Information Report was already issued based on the complaint lodged by some toddy tappers.

The judge observed that officials should inform the villagers that such action of social boycott would invite the wrath of the law and they would be dealt with sternly. The matter was posted to January 30 for next hearing.

