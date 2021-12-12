HC Robotics inks pact with IIT-H

HYDERABAD

HC Robotics, a technology company specialising in design and manufacture of customised UAVs, Aerostats, EOIR cameras, and AI-based image processing, has signed a memorandum of understanding with IIT-Hyderabad for testing of new technologies at the newly built IIT-H Technology Research Park Foundation (IITHTRP) research facility in the campus last week.

The technologies to be taken up for research and testing from January 2022 include robotics arms attached to drones to implement certain unmanned tasks with the subsequent manufacturing to be done by HC Robotics. The firm already has research and design centres in the United States and Australia.

It is also partnering with IIIT-DM, Kurnool, for research collaboration on UAVs and other advanced technologies. HC Robotics have received patents for longest and lightest Robotic Arm for UAVs and Robotic Insulator Cleaner for transmission towers. IIT-HTRP, registered and promoted by (IIT-H), is governed by a board of distinguished academicians, faculty and industry professionals.

The firm has received approval from DGCA for conducting experiments on Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations and have been allotted an area to conduct the experiments by the Airport Authority of India. Along with its parent company, Centillion Networks, it completed tower inspection for three lines and 10 towers for TS TRANSCO inspection and safe operation of the grid, said a press release on Saturday.