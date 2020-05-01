HC rider on water release to Kondapochamma

Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State government to release water into Kondapochamma reservoir only after surveying, quantifying and harvesting standing crops of people losing lands.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy instructed the authorities to video record the entire process and present it to the High Court. Advocate General B.S. Prasad was directed to inform the HC on the next date of granting land to Kondapochamma oustees.

Some villagers of Bahilampur and Mamidyala in Mulugu mandal of Siddipet district moved the HC questioning the quantum of compensation and harvesting of standing crops in their lands which were getting submerged. Passing the order in the case, the HC bench said the AG had assured that land-losers would be paid compensation and other benefits relating to rehabilitation and resettlement as per the law.

In the backdrop of AG’s assurance, it is for the people losing lands to accept the compensation and reap the benefits of rehabilitation and resettlement, the bench said. Referring to villagers’ contention that they be given land for the land being lost under the reservoir, the AG told the HC that the government would surely consider the matter.

He, however, said that he could not give an assurance on the matter as details of the availability of land needs to be ascertained. He sought time for securing instructions on the matter. Since the reservoir was scheduled for inauguration on Monday, he sought permission for harvesting the standing crops that would be submerged due to release of water.

The bench gave a detailed procedure to be followed by Siddipet district administration o harvest the standing crops. Surveying, quantifying and harvesting of the standing crops should be done in the presence of the oustees.

No villager should be forced to sign on any blank papers. All documents to be signed be in Telugu, the bench said. The standing crop harvested should be stored at a safe place, the HC added.