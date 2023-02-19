HC restrictions not violated during padayatra: Sharmila

February 19, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

YSR Telangana party president Y.S. Sharmila said that she did not violate any restriction imposed by the High Court that granted her permission to resume her padayatra.

“This is the second time that law and order problems were created during my padayatra with the intention of stopping it despite the HC ruling in its favour. We have not violated any restrictions imposed by the Court. The first attack on me took place at Narsampet. I am the victim of attack and if I had instigated people, the attacks should be on them,” she said.

She alleged that she was being attacked at the behest of local BRS MLA Shanker Naik’s wife, who was an accused in a land grabbing case. She also mentioned about a case filed by an IAS officer against the MLA in the past.

Ms. Sharmila, who was detained at Salar tanda in Mahabubabad district on Sunday morning after police cancelled the permission to her Praja Prasthanam padayatra, was shifted to her residence in Hyderabad at around 1.30 p.m.

Coming down heavily on BRS and party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the YRSTP chief alleged that the ruling party has been creating law and order problems and stopping her padayatra and this trend started after she completed 3,000 kms. “The Chief Minister is scared of me,” she said.

BRS activists attacked her camp and damaged her escort vehicles and ambulance on Saturday, and as a result, police stopped her padayatra citing law and order issues.

Stating that she was humiliated by the BRS leaders who made unsavoury remarks against her time and again, Ms. Sharmila said that she tried to give them back in the same coin as the government failed to fulfil promises made to people.

She said that she has been raising the problems faced by people that she came to know during her yatra. She also played some videos on the comments made by Mr. Naik.

“I am not going to be cowed down by these attacks. We will approach the court again seeking permission to continue the Praja Prasthanam yatra. I am also considering meeting the Governor once again in this regard,” she said.