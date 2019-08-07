HC reserves orders on Errum Manzil

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday reserved orders in a batch of Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitions challenging the State government’s decision to demolish Errum Manzil and construct a new Assembly building there.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther heard the arguments of the petitioners’ counsel and the government counsel over the past a few weeks. It directed the petitioners and the government to present written arguments on the issue by Friday.

Earlier, Special Government Pleader (SGP) Sanjeev Kumar, presenting arguments on behalf of the State government, said that there were five master plans out of which four were formulated by the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority.

The fifth one was formed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority .When the bench sought to know which was the latest one, the SGP replied that the the one formed in 2013 was the latest.

The bench asked him if the parameters of the first master plan would apply to that of the latest one. The SGP replied in the affirmative. Senior counsel D Prakash Reddy, representing one of the petitioners, told the court that in 2010, the State government had recognised Errum Manzil as a heritage structure. As per the master plan, it was still being recognised as a heritage structure.