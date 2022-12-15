HC reserves orders on batch of pleas seeking CBI probe into TRS MLAs’ poaching attempt case

December 15, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana High Court on Thursday reserved orders on the batch of writ petitions seeking probe by CBI or independent agency in the sensational case of three persons allegedly owing allegiance to BJP attempting to poach four TRS MLAs by offering huge sums of money to each of them.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the HC will pronounce the judgment. The judge had been hearing the batch of pleas after the Supreme Court in the last week of November directed the HC to decide the writ petition filed by the three accused in the case seeking probe by CBI or any other independent agency.

The bench of Justice Vijaysen Reddy witnessed extensive arguments in the pleas with the Telangana State and the three accused engaging senior counsel of Supreme Court Dushyant Dave and Mahesh Jethmalani respectively. Advocate General B.S. Prasad and Additional Advocate General J. Ramchander Rao appeared for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State government to probe the case.

Concluding the arguments on Thursday, the AG contended that the SIT constituted by the government was empowered and competent to probe the MLAs’ poaching attempt case though provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act were invoked in the matter. Replying to questions raised by HC senior counsel J. Prabhakar appearing for BJP general secretary Premender Reddy, the AG said ACB special court had been hearing cases investigated by Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Central Crime Station (CCS).

It was not correct to argue that only ACB should investigate cases registered under PC Act, the AG said. Mr. Prasad explained that initially Moinabad police of Cyberabad commissionerate issued the First Information Report following a complaint from TRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy that three persons attempted to lure him and three other TRS MLAs to join BJP.

Eventually, the government constituted the SIT to probe the case and such cases need not necessarily be probed only by ACB, the AG argued. The TRS MLAs’ poaching attempt case was registered on October 26, after detaining Ramachandra Bharathi alias Satish Sharma, Kore Nandu Kumar and D.P.V.S.K. Simhayaji at a farmhouse. The next day, they were presented before ACB special court which rejected their remand observing that the investigators failed to issue the mandatory notice to the accused under section 41A of Criminal Procedure Code.

Challenging this, the SIT moved the HC. Justice Sumalatha of the HC set aside special court remand rejection order and directed the accused to surrender before Cyberabad police. Having been remanded in judicial custody, the accused filed a Special Leave Petition in the SC. A division bench of the SC, allowing the petition filed by the accused, directed the HC to decide the plea of the accused seeking probe in the case either by CBI or any other independent agency.