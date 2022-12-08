HC reserves orders in SIT’s revision case

December 08, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice D. Nagarjun of Telangana High Court on Thursday reserved orders in the civil criminal case filed by Special Investigation Team (SIT) challenging an order of ACB special court judge who rejected SIT’s memo arraying BJP top functionary B.L. Santosh and three others as accused in MLAs’ poaching attempt case.

Responding to the request of Advocate General B.S. Prasad to adjudicate the matter at the earliest, the judge said the order was likely to be pronounced on Friday. Extensive arguments were presented before the bench of Justice Nagarjun in the criminal revision case by Advocate General B.S. Prasad and senior counsel N. Ramchander Rao and L. Ravi Chander consecutively for past two days.

Continuing his arguments on Thursday morning, the AG said the ACB special court judge’s order rejecting the SIT’s memo was an act of absolute prejudice. The special court judge observed that there was an element of illegality in issuing the First Information Report (FIR) by the Moinabad police of Cyberabad in MLAs’ poaching attempt case.

Observing that SIT filed the memo only to inform the ACB special court to inform the progress of the investigation, Mr. Prasad said that was not meant for the judge to form any opinion or make an adjudication.

Referring to the special court judge remark that Moinabad police were not empowered to register the case under Prevention of Corruption Act, the AG said the judge should have questioned himself if he was empowered to examine jurisdictional capacity related issues in the case. Rejection of the SIT’s memo was highly irregular and unknown to the canons of law, he said.

Senior counsel N. Ramchander Rao, appearing for the proposed accused and lawyer B. Srinivas, sought to know what was the need for the SIT to file the memo in ACB special court. Responding to AG’s remark that accused connected to the poaching attempt case were spread across the country, Mr. Rao said in that case it was better to transfer the case to CBI which had country-wide network.

There was no system of investigators filing memos in the courts and the SIT had introduced one such procedure for the first time, Mr. Rao said. Senior advocate L. Ravi Chander contended that the SIT did not file any affidavit in the court authenticating the electronic evidence like the WhatsApp phone calls and chatting details of the accused. In the absence of such affidavit, that cannot be admitted as evidence and relied upon, he said.