HC reserves order in Y.V. Subba Reddy petition

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 16, 2022 21:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana High Court on Friday reserved orders in a writ petition filed by YSRCP MP and TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy seeking quashing of the cases relating to disproportionate assets of Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy registered against him by the CBI.

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, who heard the contentions of counsel of Mr. Subba Reddy and the CBI, announced that orders in the case were reserved. The petitioner’s counsel contended that Mr. Subba Reddy was falsely implicated in the case. The investigators invoked section nine of Prevention of Corruption Act against Mr. Reddy. But that section should be applied only when someone offers, accepts or demands bribe.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The charge-sheet did not bring in any evidence to support application of the specific section of Act. The CBI counsel, however, told the bench that the accused cannot escape from the law by merely stating that specific sections were not invoked in the initial stages of the case. He urged the bench to dismiss the petition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app