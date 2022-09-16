HC reserves order in Y.V. Subba Reddy petition

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana High Court on Friday reserved orders in a writ petition filed by YSRCP MP and TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy seeking quashing of the cases relating to disproportionate assets of Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy registered against him by the CBI.

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, who heard the contentions of counsel of Mr. Subba Reddy and the CBI, announced that orders in the case were reserved. The petitioner’s counsel contended that Mr. Subba Reddy was falsely implicated in the case. The investigators invoked section nine of Prevention of Corruption Act against Mr. Reddy. But that section should be applied only when someone offers, accepts or demands bribe.

The charge-sheet did not bring in any evidence to support application of the specific section of Act. The CBI counsel, however, told the bench that the accused cannot escape from the law by merely stating that specific sections were not invoked in the initial stages of the case. He urged the bench to dismiss the petition.