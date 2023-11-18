HC reserves order in Shamshabad ‘land fraud’ case

November 18, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana High Court on Saturday reserved orders in a writ petition claiming rights over nearly 200 acres of land in Shamshabad. While a civilian filed the petition accusing the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) of interfering with his rights of possessing part of the land, the latter alleged that the petitioner and some others secured court orders earlier by furnishing a fabricated court order copy.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar reserved orders in the plea. While a senior counsel presented arguments for the petitioner, Advocate General B.S. Prasad appeared for the HMDA. The AG contended that the petitioner was claiming rights over the land by relying upon an order said to have been passed by the HC in writ petition filed in 1997. The AG argued that the petitioner attempted to encroach upon the HMDA land by presenting fabricated orders of the HC.

While citing different verdicts of the Supreme Court supporting his contentions, the AG requested the bench to instruct the Registry to lodge a criminal complaint over the fabricated HC order with the police. He further suggested the HC to avail the assistance of IPS officer Avinash Mohanty to probe into the fake HC order and ascertain facts.