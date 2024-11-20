HC reserves order in plea over Patnam Narender Reddy’s remand in Lagacharla attack

Justice K. Lakshman of Telangana High Court on Wednesday reserved orders in a criminal petition filed by former BRS MLA of Kodangal challenging the docket order of his remand in a criminal case related to mob attack on Vikarabad Collector at Bomraspet.

In a related development, the former MLA’s wife Patnam Shruthi filed a contempt of court petition alleging that Telangana police had violated guidelines issued by Supreme Court while arresting her husband. She sought action against police officers through the petition which is likely to come up for hearing in a day or two.

Presenting arguments, senior counsel Gandra Mohan Rao appearing for Mr. Reddy said that it was not correct to arrest the former MLA while he was at KBR Park for morning walk. Public Prosecutor Palle Nageshwar Rao contended that the former MLA was picked up from his house.

The Judge sought to know from the PP why Mr. Reddy’s family members were not informed about his arrested if he was arrested from his house. The Judge asked why the police informed Saleem, a person mentioned in police records, about the arrest instead of the former MLA’s family members.

The Judge noted that Mr. Reddy’s arrest was in violation of procedures. Further, Justice K. Lakshman said that charges of conspiracy cannot be the only ground for his arrest. The details of the call data records of Mr. Reddy showed that he spoke with farmers and his close associates 10 to 15 days prior to Lagacharla incident. The average number of phone calls made by him per day was not more than two.

The former MLA’s action would not come under conspiracy going by the number of calls, the Judge said. Referring to the medical report filed in the case, the Judge said that the government officials did not sustain any grievous wounds.

The Judge instructed the PP to furnish statements of the persons which formed the basis for making Mr. Reddy as an accused in the case.

