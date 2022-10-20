HC rejects plea for 2 weeks for signing counter affidavit in Raja Singh case

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telangana High Court on Thursday rejected the request of State government to grant to two weeks’ time in a writ petition seeking release of Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh stating that the police officials had to sign the 1,650-page counter affidavit to file in the High Court.

A Bench of Justices A. Abhishek Reddy and Juvvadi Sridevi, hearing the plea filed by the the incarcerated legislator’s wife seeking to quash the orders of his arrest under PD Act, directed the government to file the counter affidavit by October 28 without fail. The Bench recorded the Special Government Pleader Mujib Kumar Sadasivuni’s submission that the voluminous counter affidavit was sent for signature of the officials concerned.

The Bench asked the Special GP to ensure Advocate General B.S. Prasad appeared before it on the next date of hearing in the matter. Advocate S. Ramachandra Rao, appearing for the petitioner, requested the Bench to pass interim orders releasing Mr. Raja Singh as the government failed to file the counter affidavit.

The Special GP contended that the writ petition seeking the legislator’s release was filed prematurely as the Advisory Board of PD Act was yet to announce its opinion on the arrest of the MLA under PD Act. He argued that the jailed MLA was facing 100 cases, of which 18 were registered in recent times. Fifteen of the 18 recent cases were referred as history of the person detained and three cases were taken as the base to invoke the PD Act against him, he said.

Meanwhile, advocate Karuna Sagar, who appeared for the MLA in some trial court cases, said on Thursday that he had sent a set a pen with a refill through Amazon to Hyderabad Police Commissioner requesting him to sign the counter affidavit papers at the earliest.