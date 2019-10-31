HC quashes PD Act against Nayeem’s wife, two others

The Preventive Detention Act invoked by the Rachakonda police against Hasina Begum, wife of slain Maoist-turned-gangster Mohammed Nayeemuddin, was quashed by the Telangana High Court on Thursday.

The HC also quashed the Act invoked against two others, Pasham Srinu and Nasir, both of whom were described as Nayeemuddin’s associates by the police. The Rachakonda police lodged in prison these three persons along with Faheem, another associate of Nayeemuddin, after arresting them under the PD Act in June, 2019.

While Hasina Begum was in the Chanchalguda prison for women, the other three were in the Cherlapally central prison. All the four had moved the HC seeking a direction to quash the Preventive Detention orders issued against them. On Thursday, the petitions filed by the three were heard by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy. Faheem’s plea is yet to be heard.

The bench observed that when the police had registered criminal cases against the persons under specific sections of the Indian Penal Code, there was no need to invoke the PD Act against them simultaneously. Special Government Pleader S. Sharath Kumar, opposing the contentions of the petitioners’ lawyer to quash the PD Act, said Hasina Begum was facing serious criminal charges like extortion and land-grabbing.

The woman’s name created tremors in localities in and around Bhongir as she had allegedly occupied lands of innocent farmers by way of threatening and intimidation. If the woman had the right to freedom, the persons who became victims at her hands also had the right to protection from gangs indulging in crimes, the SGP said.

Before June 2019 also, the Rachakonda police invoked the PD Act against Faheem, Nasir and Pasham Srinu and arrested them. Stating that the trio continued to indulge in crimes like extortion, the police arrested them again in June under the provisions of the PD Act along with Nayeemuddin’s wife Hasina Begum.