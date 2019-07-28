HC pulls up officials

Taking a serious note of the Siddipet district administration taking possession of lands in Toguta for the upcoming Mallannasagar reservior without completing the payment of proper compensation, the High Court has ordered senior officers to appear before it for contempt of court.

Justice Challa Kodandaram in his order directed Principal Secretary (Revenue) Rajeswar Tiwari, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Commissioner Somesh Kumar, Siddipet Collector P. Venkatarama Reddy and Joint Collector S. Padmakar to appear before it for non-compliance with its earlier order on the subject. He was issuing the order in response to a contempt of case filed by Chinta Laxmi and 23 others from Toguta village in Toguta mandal., the Judge remarked that the other officials named as respondents in the case were subordinate officers and it was not necessary to issue notices to them at this juncture. The senior officers have been asked to file a counter on or before August 10, failing which they would have to appear before the court in person on that day