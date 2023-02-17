HamberMenu
HC posts RSS plea to Monday over Path Sanchalan permission

Police orally indicated permission would not be given, petitioner told court during a lunch motion

February 17, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Friday adjourned to Monday the writ petition filed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) seeking permission to conduct ‘Patha Sanchalan’ (route march) in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district.

The judge, while posting the matter to Monday, directed the authorities to secure instructions on the feasibility of conducting the march on any other day since the petitioner sought permission for the march on Sunday. A civil contractor and RSS sanghchalak of Bhainsa town S. Krishnadas filed the writ petition by moving a lunch motion.

The petitioner stated that RSS decided to convene ‘patha sanchalan’ and ‘pradarshan’ (performance) in Bhainsa from 2.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Mr. Krishnadas, in his petition, contended that in the past they did not apply for permission to organise such an event, nor was there any objection to the event in the past.

However, this year the RSS had applied for permission to the event by submitting an application to Bhainsa Deputy Superintendent of Police as a matter of abundant caution. However, the officer was silent on the matter and orally indicated that permission would not be given to the programme, the petitioner said.

The government counsel, responding to the petitioner’s contentions, replied that the same day ‘Shab-e-Meraj’ was being observed by the minority community in the town. Police anticipated that, Bhainsa being communally sensitive, the proposed route march the same day might trigger friction, the government counsel said.

On hearing contentions of both the parties, the judge posted the matter to Monday for next hearing.

