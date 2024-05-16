ADVERTISEMENT

HC posts actor NTR’s plea to June 6

Published - May 16, 2024 09:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The petitioner had the option of appealing against the DRT order before the DRT Appellate Tribunal in Delhi, Deputy Solicitor General said

The Hindu Bureau

The vacation bench of Telangana High Court on Thursday adjourned to June the hearing of a writ petition filed by film actor N.T. Rama Rao aka Jr. NTR challenging the decision of the Debt Recovery Tribunal about the ownership of a plot of over 600 square yards in Jubilee Hills Housing Society. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The writ petition was filed by the actor through the General Power of Attorney holder K. Rajeshwar Rao seeking a direction to call records and set aside the DRT order issued on April 30. The film actor purchased the plot in 2003 from a private person and constructed a building at the site in 2007. 

Four banks moved the DRT stating that some private persons mortgaged the plot and availed loans. After hearing the contentions of the parties, the DRT passed an order in favour of the banks. The film actor initially challenged the contentions of the banks which contended that the property was mortgaged in 1996 while the actor purchased it in 2003. 

Deputy Solicitor General of India Gadi Praveen Kumar, who presented arguments on Thursday before the vacation bench of Justices Sujoy Paul and J. Srinivasa Rao, said that the petitioner had the option of appealing against the DRT order before the DRT Appellate Tribunal in Delhi. The petitioner’s counsel requested the bench to post the matter before the next vacation bench stating that they would present some records to substantiate their arguments. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, the bench declined the request and posted the matter to June 6.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US