HC orders status quo over Greenlands guest house open land

December 22, 2022 11:07 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Justice K. Sarath of the Telangana High Court on Thursday passed interim direction to maintain status quo over 3,500 square yards of open land adjacent to Greenlands Guest House on Begumpet Main Road in Hyderabad.

Earlier, a single judge directed the General Administration Directorate (GAD) officials not to interfere with the possession of the land after hearing a writ petition filed by Dr. Chandra Rekha Vigg and Rajesh Jain. The petitioners, claiming rights over the open land adjacent to Chief Minister’s camp-office-cum-residence, contended that Protocol department officials of GAD were interfering with their rights over the 3,500 square yards of land.

Advocate General B.S. Prasad, appearing for the State, filed a petition seeking to vacate the stay orders issued by the single judge which was heard by Justice K. Sarath on Thursday. The AG argued that the disputed open land was not under survey no. 214/1 in Khairatabad mandal of Hyderabad as claimed by the petitioners, but it was under survey no. 215 which was under the possession of Protocol department of GAD.

After hearing the AG’s contentions, Justice K. Sarath modified the earlier order and instructed the parties to maintain status quo over the open land which was in the possession of Government.

In a separate matter, Justice K. Surender of the HC extended the orders staying the notices issued by police to BJP top functionary B.L. Santosh and Jaggu Swamy in BRS MLAs’ poaching attempt case.

