HC orders stalling of works at Vemulaghat

Responding to the petition filed by the villagers of Vemulaghat, the High Court orders stopping of works in the village immediately and posted the case for March 11th in motion list.

On Friday Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao ordered: “Respondents are restrained from doing anything in violation of the order 25.07.2018 in writ petition number 25511 of 2018 in the subject lands in Vemulaghat pending further orders. In view of the urgency expressed by the petitioners, list on 11.03.2019 Motion List.” Jedala Rajavva and 13 others filed a case in the court alleging that the government has violated the orders issued by the court thereby committing contempt of court. On July 25, 2018 the Court ordered a stay on taking possession and initiation of any kind of construction activities by the respondent authorities in the lands procured under GO MS No 123 and under Section 30 A of Act 21 of 2017 in Vemulaghat for the purposed Komaravelli Mallanaasagar reservoir while allowing the agriculture operations to continue in the subject lands. The court has also directed the officials to hear the objections of the agriculture labourers.

The farm labourers have been objecting to the government taking up works without addressing their concerns.