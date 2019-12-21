HC orders second autopsy of Disha killers

The Telangana High Court on Saturday ordered re-postmortem examination of bodies of the four accused in Disha case, who were gunned down by Cyberabad police on December 6 at Shadnagar.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy instructed Telangana government to request the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to constitute a board of three senior-most forensic doctors to perform the second autopsy of the bodies. The second PME should be completed by 5 p.m. on Monday. It should be video recorded and the video footage should be handed over to the HC Registrar General, the bench said.

On completion of the autopsy, the bodies should be handed over to the respective families of the slain persons. Gandhi Hospital superintendent Sravan Kumar, who was present in the court and explained condition of the bodies to the bench, should hand over the bodies to the families under the supervision of police, the order said.

The bench instructed the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the State government to investigate the ‘Shadnagar encounter’, to seize the firearms used by police personnel in the encounter and send them to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad for ballistic analysis. Along with the arms and ammunition used by policemen in the encounter, the SIT should also collect details like the case diary, video footage related to the crime since the issuance of First Information Report of Disha’s murder to the killing of the four accused in the ‘encounter’, the order said.

The SIT also has to collect details of mobile phones used by policemen, location of the cell phone towers, call data record, movement records of police teams, the vehicles they had used and all other evidence, the bench said. This crucial evidence should be preserved and placed before the three-member panel constituted by the Supreme Court to inquire into Disha case.