HC order not to arrest advocate Pratap

November 24, 2022 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Thursday passed an interim direction to the Special Investigation Team probing the MLAs’ poaching attempt to case not to arrest advocate Pogulakonda Pratap, who was issued notice to appear before it in the case.

The Judge, however, ordered that Mr. Pratap should appear before the SIT on Friday as mentioned in the notice and comply with the conditions mentioned in it. The judge said the SIT authorities could approach the court if Mr. Pratap failed to comply with the conditions mentioned in the notice issued under Section 41A of Criminal Procedure Code.

Advocate General B.S. Prasad and Additional Advocate General J. Ramchander Rao, appearing for the State, told the Judge hearing the petition filed by the advocate that the latter might erase the electronic evidence if he did not appear before the SIT. The AG said SIT authorities had crucial information about Mr. Pratap’s link to the case but they could not divulge details since the investigation was still on.

Senior counsel Vinod Kumar appearing for Mr. Pratap said the latter was not connected in anyway to the MLAs’ poaching attempt case. The notice issued by the SIT to the advocate was in violation of the guidelines framed by the Supreme Court in Arnesh Kumar case, he said.

