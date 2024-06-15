GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC notices to KTR in two petitions challenging his Sircilla election

Published - June 15, 2024 12:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

Marri Ramu
Marri Ramu

Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao of Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to BRS working president, former Minister, and Sircilla  MLA, K.T. Rama Rao, and others, in two election petitions.

One petition was filed by K.K. Mahender Reddy of Congress, who lost to K.T. Rama Rao with a margin of 29,867 votes in Sircilla  assembly constituency in the December, 2023 election. Another petition seeking to declare the election of Mr. Rao as MLA null and void was filed by Lagishetti Srinivas, a businessman.

Along with Mr. Rao, notices were also sent to the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, Returning Officer and Revenue Divisional Officer of Siricilla and others.

The judge directed the respondents to file counter affidavits within four weeks. According to the petitioners, the MLA had deliberately stated in the election affidavit that his son K. Himanshu Rao was not dependent on him. His election affidavit mentioned that only his wife and minor daughter were his dependents. The MLA deliberately excluded his son’s name from the list of dependents in the affidavit, the petitioners contended.

As on July 12, 2023, K. Himanshu was major and had purchased four acres of agricultural land in Shivaru Venkatapur village of Markook mandal in Siddipet district. Another piece of agricultural land spread over 32.3650 guntas in Yerrabali village of same mandal was also purchased by him.

According to the petitioners, the records state that K. Himanshu secured those two pieces of land by paying ₹10.50 lakh and ₹88.15 lakh. They contended that it was not known how Mr. Himanshu purchased by paying such huge sums without the help from his father. Despite he purchasing such properties, no mention was made about them in the election affidavit by Mr. Rama Rao, they said.

The petitioners contended that suppressing such information by Mr. Rama Rao constitutes corrupt practice under Section 123 of the Representation of Peoples Act-195.

