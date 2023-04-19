HC notices to govt. over appointing chairperson, members to TSHRC

April 19, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, issued notices to the State government in a PIL petition seeking appointment of chairperson and members to the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC).

A Bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji passed the direction after hearing the plea filed by an advocate, Adnan Mahmood. The petitioner contended that since December 22, 2022, the posts of chairperson and members of the commission are vacant.

Posting the matter to June 30, the Bench said that the present plea would not be a bar for the government to appoint chairperson and members to the commission.

In a separate matter, Justice K. Lakshman of the High Court on Wednesday permitted an interim application filed by Jagtial District Collector and District Election Officer to break open the strong room pertaining to Dharmapuri Assembly constituency election of 2018.

The interim order was passed in an election petition filed by Congress nominee Alluri Laxman Kumar challenging declaration of Koppula Eshwar of the then TRS as the elected candidate by the authorities. Records of Dharmapuri Assembly constituency were kept in the strong room at VRK College of engineering and technology at Nookapally village in Jagtial district.

Earlier, the Jagtial Collector requested the court to give consent to break open the strong room for collecting the records and present them before the court to adjudicate the matter. The strong room should be opened in the presence of representatives of all political parties as per the proceedings issued by the Election Commission of India. The matter is posted to April 24 for next hearing.