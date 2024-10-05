GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC notices to govt., KNRUHS over EWS reservation

Updated - October 05, 2024 09:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The Telangana High Court building in Hyderabad.

The Telangana High Court building in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Telangana High Court issued notices, in a contempt of court petition, to the State government and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) over not implementing reservation to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in MBBS/BDS and medical PG courses.

A Bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao, after hearing a contempt plea filed by Kamareddy BJP MLA K. Venkataramana Reddy, directed the Principal Secretary of Medical, Health and Family Welfare and KNRUHS Registrar to file their responses.

Earlier, the BJP MLA filed a writ petition seeking direction to the government to enforce reservation for EWS in MBBS/BDS and medical PG courses, as being followed in other Health Sciences courses.

The Division Bench disposed of the plea after Advocate General A. Sudarshan Reddy assured that the government would enforce the quota, as per the guidelines of the Medical Council of India.

The BJP MLA contended that the authorities were wilfully disobeying the HC orders by not issuing guidelines for the implementation of reservations for EWS students.

Published - October 05, 2024 09:45 pm IST

