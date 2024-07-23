HC notices to government over land regularisation at Banjara Hills

Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the State government in a PIL petition challenging regularisation of two pieces of lands of 1,121 and 425 square yards on road no. 12 in prime locality of Banjara Hills in the State capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Petitioner G. Raghuveer Reddy of Siddipet contended that regularisation of the two lands on payment of ₹2,500 and ₹450 (both per square yard) was in violation of Land Regularisation Policy of the government. Principal Secretaries of Revenue and Municipal Administration and the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration were among the official respondents.

K. Venkateshwar Rao, son of Rajya Sabha member K. Keshava Rao who recently quit TRS and joined the ruling Congress, was among the three private respondents. The MP’s daughter and Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi was also made respondent. The petitioner contended that Ms. Laxmi was the General Power of Attorney holder for the third respondent Kavitha Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana HC on Tuesday directed the Assistant Government Pleader for Home to secure instructions in a writ petition filed by a person G. Chakradhar Goud to order for a probe into alleged tapping of his phone. The petitioner, who contested earlier against former Minister and BRS leader T. Harish Rao, alleged that his phone was tapped at the latter’s behest during the previous BRS rule.

The petitioner sought a direction to the Director General of Police to investigate into the tapping of his phone stating that the police chief did not act upon his representation in the matter.

In a separate matter, the HC had adjourned the hearing of the suo moto taken up PIL petition on the alleged tapping of phones by some police officers to August 20. The Hyderabad police of Telangana, which was investigating into the telephone tapping case, had already filed a counter affidavit in the matter. On Tuesday, the Additional Solicitor General of India Narasimha Sharma and the Additional Advocate General Imran Khan sought time from the bench headed by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe stating that separate counter affidavits would be filed in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.