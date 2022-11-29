HC notices to government in pleas over farmers’ suicides, toilets for girl students

November 29, 2022 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the State government, including Chief Secretary, in a PIL petition questioning the failure of government to constitute three-member committee to verify claims for ex-gratia by families of farmers who ended their lives.

A Bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy directed the government to file counter affidavit by January 3, 2023 in the PIL plea filed by social activist B. Kondal Reddy. Advocate Vasudha Nagaraj, appearing for the petitioner, told the Bench that the government had to constitute a committee with Sub-Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Assistant Director of Agriculture of the respective districts as per GO Ms. no. 173 of 2015.

The government would award an ex gratia amount of ₹6 lakh if a farmer committed suicide due to agricultural losses or agrarian crisis to his family. When respective families of farmers (who ended their lives due to crop losses) submit applications, the three-member committee had to verify the claims and veracity of the submissions.

Ms. Vasudha Nagaraj contended that police officials had submitted 100 final reports over farmers’ suicides in the districts of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Nalgonda stating that they resorted to the extreme step due to agrarian crisis. With the government not forming the three-member committees, the families who applied for ex-gration were being denied of financial aid, the lawyer contended.

The Bench also issued notices to the Chief Secretary in a PIL taken up suo motu based on a news report about girls in government schools not having adequate toilet facilities. Special Government Pleader Sanjeev Kumar contended that details of the report might not be completely correct. The Bench observed that the governments were talking about empowering girl children and lack of adequate toilet facilities was a serious issue. The Bench directed the government to file counter affidavit by January 20, 2023.