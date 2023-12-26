GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC notices to Centre, State over ‘illegal mining at Srirampur by SCCL’

December 26, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and governments of the State and the Union in a writ petition to stop alleged illegal mining undertaken by the SCCL as part of Open Cast Project-II at Srirampur.

A Bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti passed the order issuing notices after hearing a writ petition filed by Ramaraopet village sarpanch and four others, who stated that SCCL was carrying out illegal mining at Srirampur.

According to the petitioners, the SCCL was undertaking mining operations at Srirampur in violation of rules related to environmental clearances and State Pollution Control Board (SPCB).

The petitioners charged that the officials of the Directorate of Mining Safety of Union government, the State government, the SPCB and the Mancherial District Collector were not taking action against the SCCL despite illegal mining at Srirampur.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.