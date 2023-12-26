HC notices to Centre, State over ‘illegal mining at Srirampur by SCCL’

December 26, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and governments of the State and the Union in a writ petition to stop alleged illegal mining undertaken by the SCCL as part of Open Cast Project-II at Srirampur.

A Bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti passed the order issuing notices after hearing a writ petition filed by Ramaraopet village sarpanch and four others, who stated that SCCL was carrying out illegal mining at Srirampur.

According to the petitioners, the SCCL was undertaking mining operations at Srirampur in violation of rules related to environmental clearances and State Pollution Control Board (SPCB).

The petitioners charged that the officials of the Directorate of Mining Safety of Union government, the State government, the SPCB and the Mancherial District Collector were not taking action against the SCCL despite illegal mining at Srirampur.