HC notices to BIE over renaming civics as political science

The Telangana High Court has passed a direction to issue notices to the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education over rechristening Civics subject in Intermediate course as Political Science.

Justice T. Vinod Kumar gave the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Public Administration Scholars Association (PASA) challenging a circular issued by the TSBIE changing name of ‘Civics’ subject as ‘Political Science’. The PASA, represented by its chairman D. Suresh, requested the court to set aside the circular describing it as illegal and charged that it was issued in violation of Telangana Intermediate Education Act–1971.

Submitting that ‘almost all’ State governments were offering civics as a subject at plus two (intermediate) level, the petitioner said nearly 80% of junior college lecturers teaching civics subject had ‘public administration background’. According to the petitioner, students who pursue civics at intermediate level can subsequently study political science or public administration at graduation (B.A.) level.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who secure post-graduation degree in political science or public administration are eligible for selection as junior lecturers to teach civics. But the circular issued by the Intermediate Board renaming civics subject as political science would affect career prospects of all persons studying public administration, the petitioner contended.

The petitioner also found fault with Intermediate Board which explained that some universities like Delhi University were not considering civics as political science and hence denying admissions for undergraduate courses. Those affected by the decision of Delhi University can approach the court of law. Only Delhi University denying admissions to students who studied intermediate with civics as subject cannot be a ground for renaming the subject, the petitioner said.

Subject committee

As per the Telangana Intermediate Education Act, the Board had to take the consent of the State Legislature to amend any rules. There should be a subject committee comprising not less than nine members to take any such decision, the petitioner argued.

The petition was posted to December 30 for next hearing.