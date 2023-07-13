ADVERTISEMENT

HC notices over MBBS/BDS seats reservation in Telangana

July 13, 2023 06:20 am | Updated 03:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The petitioner hailing from Andhra Pradesh contended that such reservation of seats in medical colleges exclusively to Telangana students was illegal and arbitrary

The Hindu Bureau

 The petitioner, whose daughter appeared for NEET 2023 and was intending to appear for counselling in Telangana, wanted the High Court to stall operation of GO Ms. No. 72 through which the government introduced provisions for 100% reservation of seats in medical colleges in Telangana to students hailing from the State. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to Telangana government and others after hearing a writ petition challenging reservation of 100% MBBS/BDS seats under convener quota to only students of Telangana.

The petitioner, whose daughter appeared for NEET 2023 and was intending to appear for counselling in Telangana, wanted the High Court to stall operation of GO Ms. No. 72 through which the government introduced provisions for 100% reservation of seats in medical colleges in Telangana to students hailing from the State. 

The Judge directed the State and Central governments along with Telangana Director of Medical Education, National Medical Commission and Kaloji Narayanarao University of Health Sciences to file counter affidavits in the matter within four weeks. 

