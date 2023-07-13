HC notices over MBBS/BDS seats reservation in Telangana

July 13, 2023 06:20 am | Updated 06:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to Telangana government and others after hearing a writ petition challenging reservation of 100% MBBS/BDS seats under convener quota to only students of Telangana.

The petitioner hailing from Andhra Pradesh contended that such reservation of seats in medical colleges exclusively to Telangana students was illegal and arbitrary. The petitioner, whose daughter appeared for NEET 2023 and was intending to appear for counselling in Telangana, wanted the High Court to stall operation of GO Ms. No. 72 through which the government introduced provisions for 100% reservation of seats in medical colleges in Telangana to students hailing from the State.

The Judge directed the State and Central governments along with Telangana Director of Medical Education, National Medical Commission and Kaloji Narayanarao University of Health Sciences to file counter affidavits in the matter within four weeks.