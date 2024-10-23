GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC notices over Indiramma Committees

Published - October 23, 2024 08:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of Telangana High Court issued notices to the Central and State governments over constitution of Indiramma Committees for selection of beneficiaries under Indiramma Housing project.

The notices were issued after hearing a writ petition filed by BJP floor leader A. Maheshwar Reddy challenging GO Ms. no. 33 relating to creation of Indiramma Committees without involving Gram Sabhas and Ward Committees of the respective village panchayats.

The members of Indiramma Committees were to be nominated by the officials of local bodies in consultation with the Minister in-charge of the district concerned. This would create a situation of selecting those persons who were favourable to the ruling party as beneficiaries under the scheme, the petitioner contended.

There was no scope for the Gram Sabhas to have a say in the selection of beneficiaries, the petitioner said. The matter was adjourned to October 28 for next hearing.

