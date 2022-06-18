HC notices over illegal parking fee

The Telangana High Court had taken up the issue of illegal collection of parking fees by some hospitals, commercial establishments, malls and cinema halls, suo moto as PIL petition and posted it for hearing on Monday.

The HC had called for records from the State government on the issue. It also wanted response from the Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development principal secretary, director of Country and Town Planning, GHMC, GHMC director of enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management, Revenue special chief secretary, home secretary, Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services and Labour Commissioner.

The HC observed that some private establishments, including hospitals, were illegally collecting heavy parking fees, on the pretext of maintenance and security or other reasons. As per the municipal laws, the HC made it clear that such establishments should ‘provide free parking’ to people.

“The municipal authorities are supposed to issue building permission or licence to operate such establishments only after confirming that adequate parking space was made available by owners of such entities,” the Bench said.

The HC observed that the authorities, including the police, concerned were turning a blind eye to such illegal parking fee collection making a dent on the pockets of the consumers.

The HC had earlier in an order stated that builders or owners of commercial complexes or owners of apartment buildings have no right to lease or licence out parking areas to others.

HC on heritage structure

In a separate matter, a Bench of HC Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili issued notices to the State government to explain why Khusro Manzil, a heritage structure, was demolished. The Bench instructed government to respond within four weeks while hearing a PIL petition on the matter.