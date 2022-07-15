HC notice to Union Ministry

The Telangana High Court on Friday issued notice to Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions to explain its stand over the non-implementation of its order on adjusting seniority of five officers who were conferred with IAS.

A bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Surepalli Nanda directed the Ministry’s secretary and senior IAS officer P.K. Tripathi to explain the Union government’s stand on the matter within two weeks. The notice was issued by the bench while hearing a contempt of court petition filed by the five officers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States conferred with IAS.

The bench instructed Assistant Solicitor-General Namavarapu Rajeshwara Rao to ascertain reasons for non-enforcement of the HC directions and inform it the same by July 29.