HC notice to Akbaruddin in appeal over hate speech acquittal

Telangana High Court on Friday passed an order to serve notice on Majlis-e-Ithehadul Muslimeen MLA and floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in a criminal appeal petition challenging his acquittal in a hate speech case.

BJP legal cell convener and advocate Karuna Sagar filed the petition challenging a special court verdict acquitting the five-time MLA in a criminal case of making inflammatory speech at a public meeting held in Nizamabad in 2012. The Special Court trying cases against legislators delivered the verdict on this April 13.

Over 90 days after pronouncement of the judgment, Mr. Karuna Sagar moved the High Court challenging the MLA’s acquittal. Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, after hearing the plea, ordered for issuing notice to the MLA in the matter. The plea was posted to December 30, 2022 for next hearing.

In a separate matter, Justice K. Lakshman of Telangana HC on Friday passed an interim order suspending the order of the Revenue authorities facilitating registration of 52 acres of land in prime locality of Jubilee Hills by de-notifying the said land from the prohibitory list. The Ranga Reddy district Collector on this August 10 issued a proceeding with a recommendation to the Commissioner and Inspector General of Stamps and Registration to denotify the land from prohibitory list.

A person Bukthyar Khan and others, who had been claiming rights over the land, moved the High Court challenging the State government’s contention that the land belonged to government. They secured an order from the HC to maintain staus quo in the matter in year 2018.

The judge directed the Ranga Reddy district Collector, Registration department, GHMC and others to file counter affidavits in the case. The petitioners contended that the proceeding issued by the Collector emboldens some private persons, who were also claiming rights over the land maintaining that they were Inamdaars of the said land, to go for registration of the disputed land.