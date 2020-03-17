HC nod for demolition of 3 ‘illegal temples’ sought

A PIL seeking demolition of three temples, allegedly constructed on government land in Nagole of Uppal, was filed in the Telangana High Court.

The petitioner Vazeer Prakash Goud, a businessman and ex-corporator from Kothapet, requested the HC to direct the government not to allow any illegal constructions further on government land (survey no. 45) of Nagole revenue village. According to him, the temples Mahankalla Pochamma, Pochamma and Mahankallamma were built by some private persons by grabbing government land.

The seven private persons, the petitioner alleged, were threatening to eliminate people when questioned about the illegal constructions on government land. Mr. Goud stated in his petition that the Assistant Director of Survey and Land Records of Rangareddy district conducted a detailed survey of the land where the temples were erected.

In a letter dated April 1, 2016, the AD wrote to the government that the three temples were constructed by occupying government land. The land grabbers were trying to occupy some private patta lands as well, he charged in the petition.

The petitioner said he had filed a detailed complaint about the illegally constructed temples to the authorities on February 8 but no action was initiated against the land grabbers, he said.