HC moved on Tukkuguda chief election

Nine BJP councillors of Tukkuguda Municipality knocked the doors of Telangana High Court seeking a direction to set aside election of the municipal chairman and the vice-chairman.

They filed a writ petition requesting the court to declare as illegal the action of Rajeshwar Reddy, who acted as Election Officer during recently held Tukkuguda Municipality election, in permitting Rajya Sabha Member K. Keshava Rao of ruling TRS party, to cast vote as ex-officio member in the election of chairman and vice-chairman. They contended that Mr. Rao was Rajya Sabha member not from Telangana but from Andhra Pradesh State.

The petitioners stated that Mr. Rao got elected to Rajya Sabha before separate Telangana State was carved out of the undivided State of Andhra Pradesh. After bifurcation of the State, he was declared as Rajya Sabha Member of AP following draw of lots held on May 30, 2014.

He cannot be construed as Telangana State Rajya Sabha member and hence should not have been allowed to cast vote in the election of Tukkuguda municipal chairman and vice-chairman, the petitioners contended. They stated that already a complaint was lodged with the Pahadisharieff police against Ranga Reddy District Collector and Tukkuguda municipal vice-chairman accusing them of adopting unfair practices in the election.

A representation was given to the State Election Commission to intervene in the matter of allowing Mr. Rao to cast the vote and countermand the election. However, no action was initiated by the SEC, the petitioners stated.