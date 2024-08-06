HC issues notices to Telangana government over illegal sand mining in Kamareddy, granite mining in Karimnagar

Telangana High Court on August 5 issued notices to the State government over ‘illegal sand mining’ in Bichukonda mandal of Kamareddy district, having taken up a letter written by local bar association president A. Prakash as PIL petition.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao directed the officials of different government departments to file counter affidavits within four weeks in the matter. The advocate, in his letter, stated that officials of the Police, Road Transport Authority, Revenue, Mining and Telangana Mineral Development Corporation were hand in glove with the sand ‘mafia’ operating locally. The illegal sand mining was rampant, especially in Khadgam-Shetlur suburbs, the letter said.

Also Read | New sand policy soon, says Telangana CM Revanth as 25% of sand mined illegally

This resulted in a loss of nearly ₹20-30 lakh on an average every day to the government. He requested the HC to direct the government to install surveillance cameras at strategic locations to check illegal mining and transportation of sand. The frequency of movement of sand-laden lorries was high during the nights and this was endangering the lives of people commuting to nearby villages.

The bench also issued notices to the government and officers of Karimnagar district over illegal mining of granite, having taken up a letter written by a citizen, D.Arun Kumar, as PIL petition. Mr. Kumar said in his letter that the rampant mining of granite in Asifnagar village near Baopet of Kothapally mandal in the district was causing irreparable damage to the environment.

Dust pollution due to indiscriminate mining in the area was seriously affecting the flora and fauna locally, he stated. The bench instructed the authorities to file counter affidavits within four weeks.

