HC issues notices to govt. over RERA

March 04, 2022 19:35 IST

PIL filed by Forum for Good Governance

The High Court issued notices to State government in a PIL petition seeking appointment of chairperson and members to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA)

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, after hearing the PIL, directed the government to file its affidavit in the matter within four weeks.

The petition was filed by Forum for Good Governance, a non-profit organisation.

The FGG, represented by its secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy, stated that appointment of chairperson and members to the RERA along with creation of RERA Appellate Authority is mandatory as per the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act-2016.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that the RERA Act, passed by Central government, came into force from May 10, 2017. However, so far, the State government did not appoint neither the chairperson nor the members to RERA. The Act is aimed at reforming real estate sector, creating better transparency and accountability on the part of real estate businessmen, the counsel said.

The petition was posted after four weeks for next hearing.