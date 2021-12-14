HC issues notices to government on re-allotment of teachers

HYDERABAD

14 December 2021 20:57 IST

Government asked to file counter within four weeks

Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to State government in a couple of writ petitions seeking a direction to stay re-allotment of teachers to different districts to create new local cadres in compliance with the Presidential Order 2018.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A. Rajasheker Reddy instructed the government to file counter affidavits in the matter within four weeks. The petitions were filed by teachers serving in government schools from various districts of the State.

The petitioners challenged Government Order Ms. No. 317 issued on December 6. The order explains about constitution of committees for re-allotment of employees to the posts which were sought to be re-organised into local cadres. The appendix of the GO contains the guidelines to be followed.

One of the main contentions of the petitioners was taking seniority of the teacher for allotment to a district. The petitioners’ counsel contended that would be against the interests of a teacher having lesser service or who is a junior. In fact, the criteria of seniority in allotment of the districts would defeat the purpose of the Article 371-D of the Constitution, the petitioners said.

They stated that, for example, if a person got recruited as teacher after clearing Adilabad District Selection Committee exam would have been working in any part of that district. With reorganisation, three new districts of Kumrambheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Nirmal got created in addition to the erstwhile Adilabad.

A senior teacher working in Mancherial would get priority in allotment to Mancherial district. But a person who was born, brought up and studied in Mancherial but working in Adilabad was likely to be allotted to Adilabad by virtue of being a junior.

The petitioners also raised the issue of special categories in re-allotment of teachers. While a widow appointed under compassionate ground would come under special categories, a woman who lost her husband while being in service was not included in that special category.