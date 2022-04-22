HC issues notices to Centre, State, Puvvada Ajay Kumar

PIL seeks CBI probe into BJP activist’s suicide

Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to the Central and the State governments, along with Telangana Transport Minister Puvva Ajay Kumar (who was arrayed as private party) over a PIL petition seeking CBI investigation into the suicide of a BJP activist S. Sai Ganesh in Khammam town.

The victim reportedly walked into Khammam three town police station on April 14 and fell sick after consuming poison. He was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad the next day. Ganesh died while undergoing treatment on April 16. A lawyer K. Krishnaiah from Mahabubunagar moved the lunch motion in the HC, seeking CBI probe into Ganesh’s suicide and compensation to his family.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili heard the petition during the post-lunch session. Lawyer Uppaluri Abhinav Krishna, appearing for the petitioner, said before the bench that Ganesh was implicated in false criminal cases at the behest of Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Unable to bear harassment of police through false cases, Ganesh ended his life by consuming poison on the premises of the police station, the lawyer said. Advocate General B.S. Prasasd, appearing for the State, said a case under crime no 80/2022 was registered under Section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code and investigation was in progress.

Mr. Abhinav Krishan told the bench that the victim’s mother was reportedly offered ₹50 lakh and a car to sort out the matter with the persons responsible for Ganesh’s death. The lawyer contended that the Minister and his associates bore grudge against the BJP worker as the latter was raising voice against the actions of the Minister.

Ganesh resorted to the extreme step due to the ill-treatment and harassment of the Minister, his associate Prasanna Krishna and inspector Sarvaiah, the PIL petition stated. The bench instructed the respondents to file counter affidavits in the matter and posted the hearing to April 29.