HC issues notices over Pulikunta ‘tank area encroachments’

The Telangana High Court had directed the top officials of Agriculture and Minor Irrigation departments to examine the Full Tank Level area of Pulikunta tank in Nirmal district and furnish a report on the alleged construction activities there.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy passed this direction before Sankranthi vacations, after hearing a PIL plea alleging that the FTL area of Pulikunta was being illegally occupied by individuals.

Construction activity

The petition was filed by a person called P. Shyam who charged that lot of construction activity was undertaken in the vicinity of the tank but the official machinery failed to initiate any action against persons responsible for it.

The Bench instructed the Principal Secretary of Agriculture and the Chief Engineer of Minor Irrigation to examine the FTL area of Pulikunta and present a report to the HC by February 17. The Bench also ordered to serve notices to Nirmal District Collector and other top officials of Agriculture and Revenue departments.

They were instructed to file counter affidavit in the PIL petition, by furnishing all details. The Bench observed that the HC cannot allow encroachment of water bodies which are sources of water to future generations. It directed the government to ensure all construction activities within FTL area of Pulikunta were stopped immediately.