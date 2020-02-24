HC issues notice to government over Gajularamaram lands

Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to State government and two others in PIL plea alleging illegal occupation of government land in Gajularamaram of Medchal Malkajgiri district.
Passing the order, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy instructed the government to file counter affidavit within four weeks. A social worker M. Naveen Kumar approached the HC by filing the PIL petition alleging that private persons had occupied government land in survey No. 221 of Gajularamaram.
A private company and another association allegedly occupied the lands and started real estate ventures in government land, he charged. Along with the company and a welfare association, he made the Chief Secretary, Revenue Department, GHMC and Irrigation Department officials as respondents in the petition.
