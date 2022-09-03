HC issues Form-I notice to Sajjanar in contempt case

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice K. Lakshman of Telangana High Court had issued Form-I notice to senior IPS officer and TSRTC managing director V.C. Sajjanar instructing him to appear before the bench on October 14 in a contempt of court case.

The notice was issued to Mr. Sajjanar over the latter not complying with directions of the bench in a writ petition filed by a businessman Mohammed Danish Khan seeking renewal of his firearm licence. Mr. Khan filed a contempt case stating that Mr. Sajjanar did not comply with the specific direction of the HC to consider afresh his application for renewal of gun licence.

In his writ petition filed in 2021, Mr. Khan stated that he owned a petrol bunk in Nizamabad district and frequently travels from Pocharam in Cyberabad police commissionerate jurisdiction to Nizamabad frequently. He also claimed that he was a sportsman and life member of National Rifle Association of India.

He is holding a weapon licence since 2001. On October 30 of 2021, he applied for renewal of the gun licence as it was due by November 10 of 2019. On September 10, 2020, Mr. Sajjanar who was then Cyberabad Police Commissioner issued a show-cause notice to Mr. Khan.

Eventually, the Commissioner rejected the petitioner’s application for weapon licence renewal and cancelled it on the ground that he had no threats from any person. Mr. Khan went for an appeal before the Home Secretary who dismissed it and confirmed the order passed by the Commissioner.

Challenging this, Mr. Khan moved the HC by filing a writ petition. Justice K. Lakshman, after hearing the plea, instructed the Commissioner to consider Mr. Khan’s application afresh observing that rejection of the latter’s application was not reasonable as his contentions in the reply were not considered.

Stating that his order of the HC was not complied by the Commissioner, the petitioner filed a contempt petition. The judge passed interim directions on September 24, 2021 instructing Mr. Sajjanar to explain his stand by appearing in person or through a counsel.

As the officer did not follow the bench direction, the judge issued Form-I notice.