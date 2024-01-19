HC issues contempt of court notices to government over releasing funds for irrigation projects

January 19, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court had issued notices to the State government and top officials of Irrigation department in two separate contempt of court petitions filed by Navayuga IVRCL Joint Venture.

The judge directed the government and the authorities to respond to the notices by Monday and explain as to why the contempt of court cases should not be admitted. The petitioner contended that earlier the HC had passed orders in two separate writ petitions instructing the government to release ₹ 76.53 crore and ₹ 28.97 crore towards the works executed by the JV company.

The ₹76.53 crore sum was related to works executed relating to Stage II of Phase I of Sripada Sagar project and the ₹ 28.97 crore connected to works of Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme. The company moved the HC stating that the government had not complied with the directions of the HC issued in December of 2023 to release the funds.

The two contempt of court matters would be heard on Monday.