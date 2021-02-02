HC imposes ₹25,000 costs on petitioner for suppressing facts

HYDERABAD

02 February 2021 20:47 IST

It amounts to abuse of process of court, says judge

Suppression of material facts will not only amount to playing fraud on the court but is an abuse of the process of the court.

Making this observation, Justice A. Abhishek Reddy of Telangana High Court on Tuesday imposed ₹25,000 costs on an association holding it guilty of filing a writ petition by concealing important information. The judge instructed Vivekananda Nagar Colony Plot and House Owners Association to deposit the costs with the Telangana State Legal Services Authority within two weeks and dismissed the plea filed by it.

The Association filed the petition seeking to declare failure of authorities in demolishing Gold Stone Maple Home Lotus, a stilt plus five-storeyed building, claiming that it was built without permission. It also told the court that the building located in Nekmanpur village of Gandipet mandal of Rangareddy district was built in a place meant for club house, swimming pool and park of the colony.

Gandipet Tahsildar sent a report to Manikonda Municipality stating that the building came under survey numbers 97, 98 and 99 and not in survey number 95/P as claimed by the builder. The Director of Town and Country Planning also wrote the municipality not to mutate the property, the petitioner told the court.

The respondents, however, refuted the petitioners’ contentions claiming that they purchased plot numbers 47 and 47A admeasuring 847 square yards from a woman P. Pramila. They presented the registered sale deed. They entered into an agreement to develop the land and the builder constructed the stilt plus five-storeyed structure.

The respondents told the court that 10 persons under the guise of the Association demanded ₹ 10 lakh from the builder. Later, the builder had also filed two civil suits in Second Additional Civil Judge at LB Nagar and secured ad interim injunction orders. Meanwhile, the Association filed a separate suit in Second Additional District Judge of Rangareddy district.

The Association also filed a writ petition earlier and the HC had dismissed it on the grounds of suppression of material facts. It again filed another writ petition. “...it is not understandable as to how the petitioner can have the audacity to file another writ petition by not only suppressing the earlier orders but also the fact that civil cases were pending between the parties,” the judge remarked.