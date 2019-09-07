HC holds TSLPRB to its notification on qualification

Justice P. Naveen Rao of Telangana High Court had instructed the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) to consider candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), who had failed three-year diploma courses, for selection of police constable posts.

The order was passed after a SC candidate Mamidi Jhansi Rani knocked the doors of HC stating that he was not being considered for the post on the ground that he had failed three-year diploma course. The basic qualification for the post was a pass certificate in Intermediate or its equivalent examination.

However, SC or ST candidates must have passed Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or its equivalent exam and must have ‘appeared for Intermediate or its equivalent exam’. Three-year polytechnic diploma course is considered as equivalent of two-year intermediate course. The petitioner had studied diploma but was yet to clear the exam.

Written exam

He had cleared the Final Written Examination held for the direct recruitment of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) police constable in different wings like civil, armed reserve, special police, firemen and warders. Mr. Rani got intimation from the police board to complete the ‘certificate verification’ on June 21 since he cleared the FWE. Interestingly, the TSLPRB officials refused to verify certificates stating that he didn’t have the required qualifications when he went to their office. “This was illogical, illegal and arbitrary,” petitioner’s counsel Chilla Ramesh said.

He told the HC that police officials had themselves stated in the notification that SC or ST candidates are eligible for the post if they had passed SSC and appeared for the Intermediate or its equivalent exam. The three-year-diploma is equal to Intermediate programme and the petitioner had appeared for it although he had not cleared it, the lawyer said.

The judge, however, ordered that the officials should consider only those candidates, who got intimation letters for certificate verification and approached the TSLPRB, for selection of the posts.