HC green signal with conditions to Bandi’s Praja Sangram Yatra fifth phase

November 28, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Monday gave green signal, with some conditions, to BJP State president and Karimnagar Member of Parliament Bandi Sanjay’s fifth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra beginning from outskirts of Bhainsa town in Nirmal district on Tuesday.

Passing orders in a writ petition moved as lunch motion by the BJP seeking permission for the public meeting to be held at Bhainsa marking commencement of the ‘yatra’, the judge directed the police to make all arrangements ensuring no untoward incident is reported. However, the police are at liberty to take action if BJP leaders or workers violate any conditions imposed by the court during the meeting at Bhainsa and the subsequent yatra.

Actually, the yatra was supposed to begin on Monday from Pardi bypass road three kilometres away from Bhainsa town in Nirmal district. With the Nirmal police rejecting the application presented by BJP leaders for permission to conduct the public meeting and the yatra, the lunch motion was moved, contended senior counsel N. Ramchander Rao appearing for BJP.

He informed the bench that earlier four phases of the yatra passed off peacefully and the BJP had made all arrangements for its fifth phase as well. Advocate General B.S. Prasad appearing for State told the bench that the proposed public meeting venue was in the vicinity of communally sensitive Bhainsa town. There is a likelihood of nearly 15,000 persons gathering for the meeting.

The AG told the bench that earlier the BJP State president made communally sensitive statements. Additional Advocate General J. Ramchander Rao said the primary duty of police was to maintain law and order. The decision of the police in not permitting the rally and public meeting cannot be interfered by the court since the police took a final call on the matter based on intelligence inputs, he said.

Permitting the public meeting and the yatra, the judge directed the BJP, represented by its general secretary Premender Reddy, to give route maps of the proposed yatra in advance to the police. He ordered that leaders or activists should not raise slogans hurting religious sentiments of others. They should not carry any sticks or weapons either.

The public meeting should be wound up by 5 p.m., the judge said in his order. With the HC verdict, the fifth phase of yatra began formally in the evening from Sarangapur mandal of Nirmal district after the BJP president Bandi Sanjay offering prayers at local Adelli Pochamma temple.

The meeting at Bhainsa would be held on Tuesday.