HC grants bail to former MP Kothapally Geetha, her husband

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 16, 2022 20:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana High Court on Friday granted bail to former MP of Araku in Andhra Pradesh Kothapally Geetha and her husband P. Ramakoteshwara Rao, both of whom were lodged in prison after being convicted by CBI Special Court here in a bank cheating case.

The criminal application moved by the couple in the HC came up for hearing before Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Ujjal Bhuyan. The CJ passed order granting bail to the former MP and her husband. In the application filed in the HC, the couple stated that the trial court judge erred in holding them guilty for the charge of criminal conspiracy under Section 120-B without considering deposition of one of the witnesses who said the loan was processed correctly.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The couple maintained that the sale deeds presented by them while securing loan were genuine and got registered in accordance with the law. The matter was posted to December 16 for next hearing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app